Running brand On to open London pop-up

Swiss running brand On is opening a pop-up performance running lab in London in August.

The On London Lab will open on August 5 for three weeks to help runners “unlock their true potential” with individual running analysis, coaching and training feedback as well as shoe fitting and model recommendations.

The pop-up space located at Shoreditch’s Protein Studios will feature On’s innovative ‘magic wall’ first seen at its flagship New York store , which analyses running styles from the store floor using hidden gait-cycle analysis technology.

The running lab will allow On to showcase its story and technology while providing runners with the opportunity to experience “running on clouds” with biomechanical running analysis using the brand’s innovative RunScan and SizeScan technology.

Runners will also be able to take part in group drills and strength and conditioning sessions run by leading coaches. The performance running lab will also act as a starting and finishing point for group runs and host to expert Q&A guest speaker events.

The pop-up will also launch the new iteration of On’s maximum cushioning shoe, the Cloudstratus.

The On performance running lab will open on August 5 at Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, London EC2A 3EY. Opening times for Monday–Saturday are: 11am–7pm, Sunday: 11am–6pm. The run club takes place on Tuesdays at 6pm, drills clinic on Wednesday at 6pm, with the guest speakers series taking place on Thursdays at 6pm, and strength and conditioning sessions are on Saturdays from 10am.

Founded by Allemann, Bernhard, and Coppetti in 2010, On has become a major disruptor in the athletic footwear market due to its lightweight ‘cloud’ cushioned running shoes. The footwear brand is currently available at 7,800 retailers in more than 60 countries in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific.