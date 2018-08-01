Rushden Lakes announces new signings as next phase opens

Rushden Lakes, The Crown Estate’s retail and leisure destination in Northamptonshire, celebrated its first birthday with the launch of its next phase, the East Terrace, with a raft of new store openings and signings from sport and outdoor retailers including Decathlon and Cotswold Outdoor.

The first of the new openings was AJ Cycles, a family-run brand, which has opened a new 4,000 square foot store to mark its biggest ever. The store will combine an extensive retail offer with a repair workshop, professional fitting services and cycle hire, enabling visitors to explore the surrounding 200 acres of Nene Wetlands nature reserve.

In addition, leisure brands Cotswold Outdoor and Decathlon have also signed up for the East Terrace and will be opening in the coming weeks, alongside Hobbycraft and Wren Kitchen. The total space leased on the East Terrace is 35,000 square foot.

They will join the 20-strong line-up of retailers including House of Fraser, Jigsaw, Hobbs, and Primark who opened during Phase 1 of the shopping destination.

The Crown Estate’s asset manager for Rushden Lakes, Hayley Turley, said in a press release: “Rushden Lakes has had a successful first year, welcoming four and a half million people. The opening of East Terrace brings fantastic new brands to Northamptonshire and will give visitors more opportunities to connect with our outstanding natural surroundings.

“With further phases of Rushden Lakes on track for launch in 2019, we will continue to enhance our overall offer and create even more reasons to visit.”

The shopping destination has also confirmed that independent clothing brand Robert Goddard, which opened its first store at Rushden Lakes in October 2017, is set to double its presence following the “overwhelming success” of the store. Robert Goddard’s new store will occupy 4,600 square foot across two stores, the second of which is set to open later this year.