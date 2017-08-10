Russell and Bromley debuts in Birmingham

Premium British footwear and handbag retailer Russell and Bromley has opened its first store in Birmingham at the Bullring.

Russell and Bromley, which is still owned by the Bromley family, has opened a 2800 square foot store in the Bullring, sitting alongside other high-end brands such as Diesel and Swarovski.

In the last 12 months, the Bullring has welcomes regional debuts from numerous brands including Ben Sherman and New Look Men, and next month it will also become home to a new Coach store, marking another brand first for the city.

Michaela Moore, General Manager, Bullring and Grand Central, said: “Russell and Bromley is a great addition to the aspirational retail line-up at Bullring. The debut in Birmingham marks an important first for Bullring and will soon be joined by a new Coach store later this month.

“These openings cement the centre’s position as the leading regional retail and leisure destination, and are reflective of both Bullring and the city’s ever-growing appeal.”

In a statement Russell & Bromley added: “We are delighted to open our latest store in the iconic Bullring Birmingham location. Bringing luxury shoes and accessories to this exciting city, the store will stock exclusive and hand crafted Italian made Russell & Bromley products for men, women and children.”

Images: courtesy of Russell and Bromley/Bullring