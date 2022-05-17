Russell & Bromley expands outside of UK with Dublin debut

Russell & Bromley has revealed it is set to venture outside of the UK for the first time, with the launch of a new store in Dublin, Ireland.

Scheduled to open early autumn, the 1,300 square foot flagship will house the contemporary fashion label’s extensive collection, spanning both women’s and men’s footwear and handbags.

The interior of the store will also mirror the brand’s newly developed store format, which aims to reflect the brand’s luxury positioning through a boutique-like atmosphere.

In addition, Russell & Bromely further announced it will be relocating an existing London-based store on Regent Street to a few buildings down the road.

The new site will be open in late summer and will see the continued roll out of its refreshed store format in the 1,200 square foot space.

“We are delighted to have secured both spaces and in particular the Grafton Street site as our first location outside of the UK – a major step on our retail roadmap,” said the brand’s CEO, Andrew Bromley, in a press release.

Bromley continued: “Both represent high-quality destinations with unique appeal that not only attract customers from across the cities but also from other regions within each market and overseas.”