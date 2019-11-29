Russell & Bromley opens relocated Covent Garden store

Luxury British footwear and handbag retailer Russell & Bromley has opened the doors of its newly relocated store at 107 Long Acre, Covent Garden.

Designed by their in-house team, the 3,461-square-foot space spans two floors and looks to “provide an enhanced and engaging customer journey”. It is the latest edition to Russell & Bromley’s portfolio of over 40 UK stores.

Andrew Bromley, owner of Russell & Bromley, said in a statement: “Covent Garden remains a great home for our sought-after products and this prime corner unit opposite one of London’s busiest tube stations enhances our retail presence in the capital. Our frontage on the junction of Long Acre and Neal Street is significantly greater and will provide an impressive backdrop for our new seasons’ collections. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our latest store to kick off a very busy Christmas period.”

Simon Taylor, property director at the Mercers’ Company, added: “Russell & Bromley’s decision to relocate to this space and remain part of the Mercers’ Estate is evidence of the area’s successful status as a prime retail destination. We have invested in redeveloping the buildings on Long Acre and the brand’s new store complements neighbouring units, including Boots and Vans, both having opened their latest UK concept stores earlier this year. Our selection of these premium retailers cements our estate as a leading fashion destination for visitors in the heart of London.”