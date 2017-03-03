Russell & Bromley returns to Southampton at Westquay

High street footwear label Russell & Bromley is set to make its return to Southampton this spring, as the retailer has leased a new 219 square meter unit at Westquay new shopping and leisure centre.

Russell & Bromley is set to offer its full range of luxury footwear and handbags for women and men in its new store when it opens its door this May. The new store is set to sit alongside of other higher-end retailers, such as Dune and John Lewis on the lower floor of Westquay.

"We are delighted to have secured Russell & Bromley for the centre as the brand makes its return to Southampton, a very fitting addition to the strong retail line-up at Westquay," commented Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director. "This signing is testament to the appeal of the both the city and the scheme itself, which has succeeded in attracting a great mix of aspirational and high street brands in recent years."

The British retailer joins an increasing list of international retailers opening retail locations at Westquay, such as Victoria’s Secret, Superdry and Timberland.

Photo: Russell & Bromley, Facebook