Russell & Bromley to open first Liverpool-based store

British footwear and handbag brand Russell & Bromley is set to open its first Liverpool store this spring, at Liverpool One.

The 3,000 square foot site will be home to the label’s women’s and men’s footwear and handbags, in a contemporary format that mirrors the luxury products within.

“We are delighted to have secured this key location in Liverpool One to further enhance our presence nationwide,” said Andrew Bromley, CEO of Russell & Bromley, in a release. “It is a high-quality destination with a great reputation and unique appeal that attracts customers from across the region.”

The signing of the accessories brand follows a successful year for the retail park, which signed, opened or renewed a total of 37 brands across a span of 280,000 square feet.

Russell & Bromley joins the likes of Bershka, Omega and Rituals as a new addition to the site.

According to the retail park’s press release, new and existing occupiers invested a total of 11.5 million pounds in their Liverpool One stores and restaurants in 2021.