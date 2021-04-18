Saadia Group launches Lord & Taylor digital

The Saadia Group has launched famed American brand and former department store Lord & Taylor as a digital Collective Store. The new partnership promises exclusive collaborations and merchandise to bring Lord & Taylor’s 195 year heritage to a new generation.

As America’s first and oldest department store, Lord & Taylor has a serious history with shoppers and helped launch the careers of several American designers. Alongside classic favorites, the updated assortment will focus on up-and-coming and emerging brands.

In a statement, Jack Saadia, principal and co-founder of The Saadia Group said, “The future of retail is fast and agile, mirrored by our team — which has managed to put together a fantastic assortment of merchandise and a website — in record time of less than 120 days. We are deeply committed to continuing the rich legacy of the brand in a progressive way. Today’s unveil is just the beginning.”

Lord & Taylor was bought by Saadia Group in October 2020 for 12 million dollars, and all 38 stores and its website were liquidated. Saadia Group has brought about Lord & Taylor’s revival with a new website and a focus on women’s and men’s apparel, homewares, and beauty. Saadia Group has made no decisions on whether or not physical stores will be a part of Lord & Taylor’s retail strategy. The company has plans to sublease 41,000 square feet of office space in New York City as part of the new headquarters of Lord & Taylor and New York & Company, another brand in their portfolio acquired in October 2020.