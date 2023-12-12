Saint Laurent opens largest store in Paris

French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent has opened its largest flagship store on the Champs-Élysees in Paris.

The new Parisian flagship showcases a new design concept by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, featuring luxurious fixtures and raw elements in concrete, marble and dark wood.

In a statement, the brand said that the design showcases its interpretation of “modern luxury,” while also aiming to “instil a sense of discovery at one of the world’s most emblematic addresses, while celebrating the essence of the original architectural elements”.

The vast flagship offers a series of unique spaces designed to “create an engaging experience” for shoppers, added the brand, utilising marble display frames to highlight its products.

Saint Laurent Champs-Élysees flagship in Paris Credits: Saint Laurent

Highlights include a double-height foyer featuring a neon light sculpture by artist Cerith Wyn Evans, commissioned by Saint Laurent, and several Donald Judd furniture pieces. There is also a curving staircase in black-lacquered wood and a private garden.

The 123 Avenue des Champs-Élysees flagship houses Saint Laurent’s complete offering, including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewellery collections.

Commenting on the opening, Vaccarello said: “I wanted to realise one of Yves Saint Laurent’s wishes when he arrived in Paris and said he wanted his name to be written in fiery letters on the Champs-Élysées.”

