Saint + Sofia opens first physical store in Covent Garden

Womenswear brand Saint + Sofia has opened its debut brick-and-mortar store in London’s Covent Garden after building "significant success online”. The 1,600 square foot space has been designed to reflect an intimate boutique, offering a curated selection of womenswear and accessories, including handbags and footwear.

The site will also be a platform for the brand to present special previews of new collections, as well as provide store exclusive products among a setting in which items will be refreshed weekly. Personal styling sessions are a further feature of the location.

The interior has been designed by the brand’s in-house creative team, which intended to position the store as a “home away from home”. As such, Saint + Sofia drew inspiration from neo-classical decor, and features pieces from Clarendon Fine Art and Soho Home.

In a release, the brand's CEO and founder, Dessislava Bell, said: “Covent Garden is the ideal location for our first store, particularly as this is our home city. We’re so excited to offer our customers, both new and existing, a memorable experience in-store delivered by our team of expert stylists. After four years of offering this experience online, we’re so thrilled to be able to open a physical space in Covent Garden’s Seven Dials, which is one of the most exciting retail locations in Europe.”