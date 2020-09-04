Saks Fifth Avenue launches same-day delivery in Manhattan

Saks Fifth Avenue has launched a new service to allow select customers to shop online and receive their orders the same day. The service is only available to shoppers in Manhattan.

Over 250 items are eligible for Saks' same-day delivery. The dedicated array of inventory includes pieces by Alexander Wang, Alice + Olivia, Celine, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Off-White, Saint Laurent and Versace.

"Now more than ever we believe it’s crucial to serve our customers how, when and where they want to engage with us," states a press release from the retailer. "Same-day delivery provides a secure and convenient way for New Yorkers to shop the season’s top styles on Saks.com and have items delivered directly to their doorstep.

Same-day delivery is only available to Manhattan addresses south of 153rd street and costs a 25-dollar flat rate. The orders must be placed by 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday or before 11 a.m. on Sunday to qualify for same-day.