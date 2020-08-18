Saks Fifth Avenue opens a dedicated men's store in Boston

While several retailers are permanently shuttering stores in response to the pandemic, Saks Fifth Avenue has opened a new location. A dedicated men’s store, the new Saks is located in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood at Copley Place.

Saks is continuing to focus on its growing men’s business through the 46,000-square-foot, two-level retail destination. The store doubles the retailer's selling space for men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear.

At opening, the new men's store features close to 30 brands including Alexander McQueen Balenciaga, Balmain, Canada Goose, Comme des Garcons, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Givenchy, Off-White and Salvatore Ferragamo.

As with existing locations, the store will feature special shopping services such as the Fifth Avenue Club for personal shopping, along with a made-to-measure program offering tailoring and customization. Saks continues to follow enhanced health, safety and social distancing measures.

The retailer has introduced several new contactless services through this store and others. Customers may opt to schedule an appointment to shop before or after public store hours, participate in virtual shopping from home and select customers may select pieces for try-on at home.

Image: Saks Fifth Avenue