Saks Off 5th to close select locations in 2026

Luxury retail group Saks Global has confirmed plans to close select locations among its Saks Off 5th portfolio. The decision comes as part of a wider review underway at the business, which is shuffling its structure both among its retail network and its leadership in an effort to improve financial performance.

In a statement to FashionUnited, a spokesperson for Saks Global said the company had identified opportunities to optimise its Saks Off 5th store network “through both initiatives to drive performance and elevate the customer experience”. With this, the group hopes to place more attention on its high-performing and high-potential store locations, and “refinements” across its store portfolio.

The comment continued: “As part of our ongoing and comprehensive strategy, we have taken a critical eye to our store footprint and will be closing select store locations in early 2026. We are confident this will better position the Saks Off 5th business for long-term success and look forward to continuing to deliver for our customers.”

While the company did not disclose the number of impacted stores, a report by WWD suggested nine out of the off-price retailer’s existing 79 locations could be facing closures. The sites due to shutter include locations in Chicago, Il; Austin, Tx; East Hanover, NJ; Philadelphia Mills, Pa.; Niagara Falls, NY; Pittsburgh North, Pa.; Plymouth Meeting, Pa.; Washington, DC, and West Hartford, Conn.

The news comes on the heels of a shift in management at Saks Global initiated in October. Among the changes, president of Saks Off 5th, Kim Miller, was appointed to the newly created role of chief customer officer; and Genny Siller, VP of merchandise planning at Saks Off 5th shifted to the role of VP and GM of the retailer.