Saks unveils personal styling service powered by Wishi

Luxury retailer Saks has unveiled Saks Stylist, a redesigned personal stylist and shopping service on saks.com and its mobile app. The new service is complimentary to all Saks Fifth Avenue customers and was created in partnership with Wishi, a software company that combines proprietary technology and real-life styling expertise.

In a statement, Emily Essner, chief marketing officer of Saks, said, “Personal styling and shopping are a vital part of the Saks Fifth Avenue experience, and now we’re excited to introduce Saks Stylist on our platform. With this latest innovation, we’re transforming these services to be more accessible to our customers. Further, we’re providing personalized, curated recommendations from expert stylists to match every customer’s style. We’re happy to partner with Wishi as we continue to make luxury shopping as easy as it is exciting.”

In a statement, Karla Welch, celebrity stylist and Wishi co-founder, said, “At Wishi, we believe great style can be accessible to everyone. Wishi has digitally styled hundreds of thousands of clients, and we’re excited to bring our learnings to our partnership with Saks, a well-known leader in luxury fashion and e-commerce.”

Customers simply take a short quiz on saks.com, providing details about their style and shopping needs. Based on this information, the customer is matched with a personal stylist, who will reply with curated recommendations within 24 hours. Customers may provide feedback to their stylist who can then provide updated options accordingly. Once a relationship is established, the customer can re-engage their stylist for assistance at any time in the future.

Customers can take advantage of Saks Stylist in many ways, including finding new wardrobe staples, such as the latest in denim or outerwear, creating a full “look” for a wedding or special occasion, refreshing their wardrobe with seasonal, on-trend items, updating a look with new shoes, bags, or jewelry, and building a new outfit or a set of looks for an upcoming trip or new job. The service is available to all Saks Fifth Avenue customers and there is no minimum spend required to work with a stylist.