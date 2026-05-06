Salomon opens third store in NYC on the Upper West Side

Salomon is opening its third store in New York City today, as the French outdoor specialist brand continues to push ahead with its growth strategy for North America.

Located on the Upper West Side, near the iconic Central Park, the store spans 812 feet and features clean, modern interiors with natural elements throughout, in reference to Salomon’s mountain sports heritage.

Salomon opens new store on Upper West Side, NYC Credits: Salomon

“The opening of our Upper West Side brand store represents another important step in our North America retail expansion plan, " said LeeAnn Fallon, VP of retail, Salomon North America, in a statement. “New York City is where performance meets culture. It’s a proving ground for brand relevance and a catalyst for global growth. The Upper West Side store will be a place for consumers to connect with like-minded people who have a passion for the outdoors and a strong connection to their community.”

In addition, the new store features a dedicated performance section, the largest of all its stores in NYC, which includes its full collection of running apparel and accessories, next to its sportstyle assortment, as the retail location aims to serve the neighborhood’s active running community and local clientele. The opening of the new store coincides with the launch of two new Salomon products launching on May 6, a GRVL Concept Shoe and Pink Pack, both of which are available for sale at the Upper West Side store.

Salomon opens new store on Upper West Side, NYC Credits: Salomon

The GRVL Concept Shoe is a hybrid running shoe that combines the energy return of a road "super shoe" with the grip of a trail shoe. It features a PEBA supercritical foam midsole and dual full-length carbon blades that deliver soft landings, high rebound, and a smooth, propulsive run across mixed terrain. The Pink Pack is a refresh of core Salomon styles, the ACS Pro, Speedcross 3, XT-Whisper, and RX Marie-Jeanne, with a tonal, minimal, and boldly unexpected look.

To mark the opening of the new store, Salomon is hosting a community run at 7 am, where runners can try out shoes and have a sneak preview of the store before it opens at 11 am. The Upper West Side store opening is in line with Salomon’s recent appointment of Laura Stauth, who came on board as senior vice president of sales for its North American division in March.

Salomon opens new store on Upper West Side, NYC Credits: Salomon

Stauth’s appointment is intended to accelerate the brand's performance-led business across footwear, apparel, and accessories. Salomon's North American strategy remains focused on leading in performance categories, and strengthening its executive team underlines its commitment to scaling responsibly while serving athletes who demand technical excellence.

Salomon opens new store on Upper West Side, NYC Credits: Salomon

Salomon opens new store on Upper West Side, NYC Credits: Salomon