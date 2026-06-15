Salomon to open first full-price UK store outside London

Outdoor and sportswear brand Salomon has secured its first-ever full-price store in the UK outside London, at Liverpool One, to open this summer.

The 3,500-square-foot store will be located on Peter's Lane and will house the brand’s latest footwear, apparel, and performance collections.

Commenting on the expansion in the UK, a Salomon spokesperson said in a statement: “As demand for the Salomon brand continues to grow in the UK, expanding our physical retail presence is a natural next step.

“Peter’s Lane was the clear choice for our first full-price store outside London. Liverpool One’s strong regional catchment, high-quality retail offer and ability to attract visitors from across the North West and beyond make it an ideal location for the next phase of our growth. We’re excited to bring the brand to Liverpool and connect with both existing and new customers.”

French sports brand Salomon made its UK retail debut in London in 2024, opening its first UK flagship in Covent Garden's St Martin's Courtyard, followed by a smaller Sportstyle concept store in Soho. It also has stores at Battersea Power Station and Westfield London, and is available in retailers such as Sports Direct, Dover Street Market, Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports, Snow+Rock, JD Sports, Browns, John Lewis and Selfridges.

Pablo Sueiras, head of retail and hospitality leasing at Landsec, added: “Salomon’s decision to open its first full-price UK store outside London at Peter’s Lane is a significant moment for the centre.

“It reflects the strength of Liverpool One as a place where leading brands can reach a large and engaged customer base, and underlines the growing appeal of Peter’s Lane as a premium retail destination. Salomon is a fantastic addition to the line-up and its arrival continues the strong momentum we’re seeing from brands choosing Peter’s Lane to support their growth ambitions.”