Salomon to open first UK stores in London

French sports brand Salomon is set to make its UK retail debut in London, where it has already opened a store in Covent Garden and is planning to open an additional store in Soho on November 14.

Located at 125 Long Acre, the 3,628 square foot space at The Yards, Covent Garden is designed to showcase the full scope of Salomon’s offering, including footwear, apparel and gear for sports such as running, skiing and snowboarding.

Meanwhile, Soho will become the first location to house a Salomon Sportstyle concept store. In a 1,500 square foot space, the brand will stock a range of Sportstyle footwear, including collaborations with notable designers, alongside shoes from its Advanced label and sneaker line.

Salomon Covent Garden store. Credits: Aver/ The Yards, Covent Garden.

Both stores are kitted out with a Tap2Pay system, with which employees will be equipped with smartphones allowing customers to pay quickly, “reducing pain points linked to payment”. The Convent Garden location further offers a space for 2D foot scanning and a site for ski boot customisation.

In a release, VP global retail for Salomon, Pascal Clausse, said the company was “delighted” to open its first stores in the UK, marking “another step in Salomon’s retail expansion”, following additional store openings in New York and Paris.

Clausse continued: “As a 77-year-old mountain sports brand that was born in a small workshop here in Annecy in the French Alps, these new brand stores in London are a wonderful opportunity to share our passion for the mountain sports lifestyle with our growing community in the capital’s most recognized shopping districts.”