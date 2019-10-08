Saloni opens pop-up in London

Contemporary womenswear label Saloni has opened its first bricks-and-mortar store in London, with a six-month pop-up on London’s Sloane Street.

Saloni Lodha, designer of her eponymous label Saloni, will be showcasing her current collections alongside its signature classic styles, as well as a monthly curation featuring a selection of vintage clothing, jewellery, antique textiles, and furniture that communicates the “World of Saloni”.

The space has been curated by Julia Wagner and spans across two levels, and has been designed to feel more like a collector’s home, while also inviting customers on a journey to explore the roots of the brand.

The opening of the London pop-up store coincides with the launch of the new Saloni brand identity, developed in partnership with New York-based studio, Patrick Li and Li, Inc., which aims to capture the “playful elegance” of the brand.

The new layered typographic design conveys the fluidity inherent in the brand’s world, while the transitions within the new logo aim to echo the “joyous nomadic lifestyle” the brand embodies and caters to.

The new visual identity also reflects the brand’s focus on craft and textiles and the exploration of the interplay between geometry and nature present in Saloni prints and patterns.

The nomadic journey of the designer’s peripatetic lifestyle is also reflected in the pop-up, as the aim of the space is to bring creative minds together bridging multiple disciplines and genres. The pop-up in London is part of a larger series of pop-ups and events which the brand hopes will “fuse together this creative energy and fun”.

“Last year for Holi I brought everyone to my home - this year I am bringing my home to them,” explained Saloni Lodha in the press release.

Images: courtesy of Saloni