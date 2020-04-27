Salvatore Ferragamo launches new online boutique

Luxury Italian brand Salvatore Ferragamo has unveiled a new online presence that blends storytelling with e-commerce in what it is calling an “innovative and immersive” online experience.

The new-look website has been optimised for all devices to allow customers around the world to immerse themselves into the world of Salvatore Ferragamo, with what the brand states is a “sophisticated balance of editorial content and collections”.

The online boutique features a complete selection of Ferragamo products, including all Ferragamo Creations collections, presented in high-definition images with details in the product descriptions to offer customers a “seamless, personalised and truly omnichannel experience”.

Consumers can decide to receive their online purchases at home or pick them up at the store, or they may plan ahead for a visit to the store, preselecting products on their device that they would like to see at a later in-store appointment, explained the Italian label.

Customer service has been enhanced within the upgraded website, meaning that shoppers can now purchase items over the phone as well, by contacting a customer care sales agent.

Alongside the e-commerce, Ferragamo is sharing product and brand news, as well as social content to take visitors on a “journey through creativity and imagination” by utilising the brand’s tradition of craftsmanship with bold imagery and colours to “stimulate the senses in an experience designed to showcase the brand’s current collections in a nod to its values and history”.

“The coincidence of launching the new Ferragamo website in these historic times make it even more special, and the message we want to convey to our customers is one of hope and faith in the future,” said Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, chief executive of Ferragamo in a statement. "We have put ourselves in their shoes to create an immersive, user-friendly experience in which our online boutique is intertwined with the story of the brand’s values.”

Images: courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo