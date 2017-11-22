Salvatore Ferragamo new European website goes live

Luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo has launched a new flexible and multi-functional website in Europe, following initial testing in the US and Canada.

The new website, which offers quick product viewing and user-friendly navigation, has a focus on product and imagery, and highlights the brand’s penchant for innovation, said the luxury label. It utilises an easy, linear approach across the site that takes visitors to the catwalk to showcase Ferragamo fashion collections including menswear, womenswear, and accessories.

In addition, new, integrated e-commerce and omnichannel functions also give shoppers direct access to boutique products and the chance to order online and collect their purchases at the store of their choice.

The website’s architecture and layout has also specifically been designed to optimise the e-commerce functions for all types of devices, from smartphones to tablets.

“We wanted to combine the contemporary modernity and style of today’s Ferragamo with the brand’s intrinsic legacy,” said Eraldo Poletto, chief executive of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group. “Salvatore Ferragamo is constantly evolving and our web division has managed to capture it and make it even easier to use on the new website, with a clear, elegant and dynamic language that speaks to users with vibrancy and colour.”

The website was initially launched in the US and Canada, and is now being rolled out across Italy and Europe, as well as China. The new makeover will the roll out across the rest of Asia, Australia and Latin American by the end of 2018. When the rollout is complete it will cover 28 countries around the globe, offering Salvatore Ferragamo products in 13 different currencies.

Images: Salvatore Ferragamo website