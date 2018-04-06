Sam Edelman expands in China

Sam Edelman has announced the opening of three shops in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Chengdu with luxury retailer Lane Crawford. Lane Crawford will host two exclusive launch events this month in Hong Kong and Shanghai in honor of the store openings. Sam, and his wife and business co-founder, Libby Edelman will be in attendance along with international celebrities and style influencers.

The brand's New York-based design team worked closely with Lane Crawford to create spaces reflective of its own U.S. retail stores. Customers will see elements of Sam Edelman's iconic aesthetic including vintage furniture, reclaimed wood walls, inlayed gold accents and pops of the brand's signature shade of green. The store will also feature images of Sam Edelman's spring/summer 2018 campaign starring model Carolyn Murphy and photographed by Kelly Klein.

When asked why the brand chose Lane Crawford to debut its first shops in Hong Kong and China, Sam Edelman said, "The incredible team at Lane Crawford were some of the first people to recognize and support me as a designer and they helped build my business more than a decade ago… We have established a relationship built on integrity, trust, and consistency. I am thrilled to return to Lane Crawford for an appearance, welcoming customers and offering exciting new items."

"Pedder Group is delighted to celebrate a decade of partnership with shoe industry veteran Sam Edelman, who is also celebrating his 40th anniversary in fashion this year," said Pedder Group president Peter Harris in a statement. "Pedder Group looks forward to hosting Mr. Edelman in Hong Kong and Shanghai next month and spotlighting his much-loved brand with shops at Lane Crawford Hong Kong, Chengdu and Shanghai."

photo: via PR Newswire