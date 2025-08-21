Samsøe Samsøe opens pop-up in Selfridges

Danish fashion brand Samsøe Samsøe has opened a pop-up at Selfridges London to highlight its autumn/winter 2025 collection.

In a statement, the Scandinavian brand said the move was part of its “ever-increasing” focus on the UK market, as it looks to reach new audiences and solidify its position “as go-to brand for sophisticated contemporary style – not only in Scandinavia, but also internationally”.

Samsøe Samsøe pop-up in Selfridges London Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

The pop-up is located within Selfridges’ Oxford Street in London and showcases the brand’s contemporary womenswear in an experiential retail design that aims to emulate its immersive ‘Radiant Connection’ exhibition, which it hosted during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The Samsøe Samsøe autumn/winter 2025 collection is set against the backdrop of the exhibition’s set design and illustrated by the lookbook imagery of the season, while the space is illuminated with the lime green shade that defines the visual identity of the collection.

Samsøe Samsøe pop-up in Selfridges London Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

The Copenhagen-based label said the pop-up aims to engage people with its latest collection, and “for people to come together and share a moment with each other – no matter whether it is in communal contemplation of the styles in front of them or in exchange with each other”.