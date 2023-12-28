Sandro expands presence in the US

SMCP brand Sandro is consolidating its presence in the US market with the opening of a shop at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles.

"As part of our efforts to strengthen our presence in North America, and following our recent openings in Georgetown (Washington D.C.) and Williamsburg (New York), we are pleased to announce the opening of our new shop in the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center (California)," said Sandro in a Linkedin post.

Founded in 1984, Sandro has an international reach. In the US, the brand is distributed in more than 50 points of sale.

In 2021, Sandro launched its second-hand offer in France, followed by other European countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and more recently Spain.