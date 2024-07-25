Sandro launches AI tool to help customers find their 'ideal size'

French brand Sandro, owned by the SMCP group, is relying on artificial intelligence (AI) to help its customers choose their ideal size. On Linkedin, Sandro announced a collaboration with Fringuant, a tool based on body scanning technology that helps you find 'the right clothing size'.

The tool, powered by AI, allows online shoppers to determine their size based on information such as height, weight and a submitted photo of their face.

Speaking to customers on its website, Sandro promised ito “discover their ideal size with a simple photo”. In less than two minutes, users are invited to enter their height and weight and take a selfie because “a face says a lot about [us]”. Based on the information provided, the tool analyses the consumer’s profile in a few seconds to offer ‘the ideal size’.