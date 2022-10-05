Sandro launches US resale marketplace with Archive

French brand Sandro has become the latest to step into the resale market in the US with the launch of its own pre-loved marketplace developed alongside Archive.

It builds on the ready-to-wear label’s already established resale programme, Seconde Main, which it launched in France and Germany in July 2022.

According to the brand, its initial success and increasing demand within the segment has spurred on its expansion into the US market and contributed to the launch of ‘Sandro Secondhand’.

The digital platform allows customers to buy and sell men’s and women’s Sandro pieces from previous collections.

Customers looking to resell are able to do so via the website, which will provide them with a prepaid shipping label once the item is sold.

Like other platforms, sellers will then be able to choose between a cash reimbursement or credit towards their next Sandro purchase.

Building on sustainable commitments

Speaking on the new offer, Sandor CEO, Isabelle Allouch, told FashionUnited: “Sustainability is a key strategy point for the brand, and the launch of this platform reaffirms our effort towards our commitment.

“The environmental impact of our clothes is connected to their use and end of life. Sandro pieces are made to last and deserve to live many lives, which also allows customers to consume less, but better.”

The secondhand feature builds on Sandro’s efforts to implement responsible commitments throughout its business, at every stage of a product’s life cycle.

According to the brand, nearly 50 percent of its designs are already eco-responsible, with it is further striving to build this up to 70 percent of its collections by 2025.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sandro to scale their resale initiatives into the US and expand their commitment to sustainability,” said Emily Gittins, CEO of Archive, in a statement to FashionUnited.

Gittins continued: “Creating an authentic resale experience was of utmost importance for the brand, and Archive is proud to have developed a customised e-commerce platform that is both on-brand and prioritises the highest-quality customer experience.”