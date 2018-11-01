Sandro menswear coming to Regent Street

Sandro has confirmed that it is opening a menswear flagship on Regent Street in London, which will be located adjacent to its recently opened womenswear store.

The menswear flagship will be located at number 141 while the womenswear store is at 137-139, and will sit alongside sister brand Maje, also part of the French SMCP (Sandro Maje Claudie Pierlot) Group, which is due to open on Regent Street soon.

The announcement marks the ninth new signing for The Crown Estate’s Central London portfolio in recent months, which has included the opening of the new 5,000 square foot Mulberry flagship during London Fashion Week and the debut European store from Gentle Monster, the South Korean eye wear brand, on Argyl Street.

Other new additions have included Showcase, a new fashion concept store which brings together rotating collections from young British designers, on Regent Street St James’s, while in Soho, Italian sports and lifestyle brand Colmar and Swedish trainer brand Eytys have opened stores on Brewer Street.

Completing the line-up of new fashion and accessory brands across The Crown Estate’s Central London portfolio is French eyewear brand Jimmy Fairly, which chose Regent Street for its first international store.

The Crown Estate’s retail lead in Central London, Katerina Mercury, said in a statement: “We are delighted to have welcomed a host of new brands across Regent Street and St James’s this year, alongside the iconic retailers and experiences for which the West End is famous.

“Each of our retailers, restaurants and offer something unique; be it a brand, product or experience that you cannot get anywhere else, and each one contributes to our ongoing ambition to curate the very best mix of retailers and restaurants in London.”

The Crown Estate’s 7 billion pounds central London portfolio includes all of Regent Street and around half of St James’s, totalling 9 million square foot of retail, office and restaurant space, making it the largest landowner in the core West End. The property group is also currently undertaking a 1.5 billion pound regeneration programme across Regent Street and St James’s to restore and enhance the character of the area, carefully and for the long term.