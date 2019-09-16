Sandro opens first U.S. flagship store in New York

French fashion brand Sandro has opened its first flagship store in the United States in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The location is centered on craftsmanship, which reflects the history and evolution of the brand. According to an announcement from the brand, this location will carry an exclusive selection of menswear and womenswear for its customers.

Sandro’s new flagship—which was designed by founders Evelyne and Ilan Chetrite—features unique design elements, such as a textile collage created by artist Julia Brandão along with a ceramic tile design created with Marianne Smink. In addition to the brand’s clothing, the store features a capsule of ceramics, which were made in partnership with Atelier Buffile—a French family-run ceramic workshop loved by Sandro’s founder Evelyne Chetrite. To reflect the partnership with Atelier Buffile, the motif seen on the ceramics was also printed on T-shirts for men and women that are exclusive to the location.

“New York has been very important to me and continues to be a source of inspiration. The new flagship at 117 Prince Street, in particular, is incredibly special and we have put a lot of effort into creating a space that is warm, comfortable and welcoming,” said founder and artistic director Evelyne Chetrite.

In addition to Sandro’s new flagship store, the brand will be expanding further in the U.S. with more store openings in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Dallas. “We’re excited to reach a new customer with these openings,” Chetrite shared.

Images: Courtesy of Sandro