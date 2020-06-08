Save The High Street launches post-lockdown support campaign for independent retailers

Save The High Street has launched a campaign to help UK based independent high street businesses recover in the wake of the country’s lockdown.

The Covid-19 Recovery & Resilience campaign offers free and personalised support for retailers, including a report with scores that show strengths, weaknesses, gaps and opportunities across their business; a detailed guide detailing six top recovery recommendations; a consultant call; and a series of exclusive educational webinars.

It comes as non-essential retailers across the country prepare to reopen from 15 June.

Save The High Street launches Covid-19 Recovery & Resilience campaign

Businesses can access the support by completing a survey on SaveTheHighStreet.org. Those participating in the survey will also get free access to market insights and reports. Personal or business data from the survey will not be shared with other organisations.

The campaign is being supported by Local Authorities, trade associations, BIDs, community groups, chambers of commerce, local business associations and others, Save The High Street said.

“The clock is ticking for high street businesses to get ready to reopen both safely and successfully,” said founding partner of the campaign, Alex Schlagman, in a statement. “The more businesses that get it right this Summer, the stronger our high street recovery will be through 2020 and for the long term. The future of the high street depends on how we all act now."

Launched in 2016, Save The High Street is an organisation that aims to support local retailers with tools, skills, and digital capabilities.

In March, it launched a 12-week Covid-19 support programme to help those struggling with the impact of Covid-19 . It followed a two-month research project, spearheaded by Save The High Street and with input from dozens of local businesses and industry experts, to find out what companies can do to succeed during these challenging times.