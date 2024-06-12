Scamp & Dude continues UK expansion in Manchester

B Corp certified independent fashion brand Scamp & Dude is continuing its retail expansion across the UK with a new pop-up store in Manchester for the summer as it continues the search for a permanent home in the city.

The 1,759-square-foot pop-up will be located at Manchester’s Trafford Centre on Upper Peel Avenue and will open for three months from June 19.

The store opening follows another year of double-digit growth at Scamp & Dude and aims to build upon the brand’s retail expansion across London and Edinburgh, and joins its flagship store in Marlow.

The Manchester pop-up will showcase Scamp & Dude’s womenswear and kidswear collections, alongside charity partnerships and give back programmes.

Jo Tutchener-Sharp, founder and chief executive of Scamp & Dude, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to announce the latest chapter for Scamp & Dude stores in the North. Manchester is such an iconic location, and our community has been requesting this for a long time.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming both new and returning Scamp & Duder’s to our latest location.”

Kate Pearson, asset manager director at Pradera Lateral, added: “Scamp & Dude’s arrival at the Trafford Centre marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to innovative and community-focused retail partnerships.

“This vibrant and purpose-driven brand brings a unique blend of style and social impact, delivered through their charitable efforts, that aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance consumer experiences. We look forward to their pop-up store opening and our visitors getting the chance to enjoy their unique offering.”