Scamp & Dude opens new flagship in Marlow

Independent fashion brand Scamp & Dude has opened a new flagship store in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

The 1,569 square foot store officially opened on July 9 and focuses on Scamp & Dude’s womenswear offering, which now accounts for more than 90 percent of its sales.

The physical retail store offers a “fully immersive destination” for the purpose-led brand to highlight its responsible womenswear and “celebrate the power of community, including its ongoing charity campaigns and give back programmes to experiential events for the local community.

Image: Scamp & Dude

The opening follows what the brand calls “an intense growth period,” which has seen Scamp & Dude thrive online and launch into Liberty London. The store opening also reflects the brand’s recent refresh with a new logo and brand slogan, ‘we’ve got your back’.

Scamp & Dude founder and chief executive, Jo Tutchener-Sharp, said in a statement: “I am incredibly proud to be taking this next step in our Scamp & Dude brand journey through the opening of our new flagship store, after our exponential growth in the business over the past five years.

“As our local town, Marlow means so much to us and we are hugely excited to bring our joyful world of Scamp & Dude to the already vibrant local high street and to welcome a community of new and existing customers.”

Since launching in 2016, Scamp & Dude has donated more than 5,000 Superhero Sleep Buddies and 6,500 Super Scarves to women with cancer and families of a child with cancer.

Image: Scamp & Dude

Image: Scamp & Dude

Image: Scamp & Dude

Image: Scamp & Dude