Schiaparelli doubles footprint at Harrods in London

Haute couture and ready-to-wear fashion house Schiaparelli has doubled the size of its shop-in-shop at luxury department store Harrods in London to increase its brand presence in the UK.

The new apartment-like boutique, located on the first floor of the Knightsbridge department store, has been expanded to 2,390 square feet and redesigned to bring the spirit of Schiaparelli’s headquarters at 21 Place Vendôme in Paris to London.

The gold-and-black decor draws inspiration from some of the brand’s most iconic historical elements, including the surrealist and theatrical themes born from Elsa Schiaparelli’s collaboration with Salvador Dalí, her work with designer Jean-Michel Frank, and the brand’s signature blend of whimsical sophistication and true French elegance.

Schiaparelli boutique at Harrods Credits: Schiaparelli

The space was designed by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry in collaboration with architectural agency Halleroed. Gold, a signature of the fashion house, plays a central role throughout the boutique, both in colour and texture, including a gold-leaf domed ceiling adorned with original hand-drawn sketches by Roseberry, while mirrors have been used to “expand and animate each room”.

Schiaparelli expands presence in the UK with Harrods

Schiaparelli boutique at Harrods Credits: Schiaparelli

Delphine Bellini, chief executive of Schiaparelli, said in a statement: “This new boutique-atelier reflects our vision of luxury retail as a singular, elevated, and tailor-made experience. It is a tribute to the trust of our clients, the unwavering dedication of our teams, and the exceptional partnership we share with Harrods.

“The creative alchemy between Daniel Roseberry and the design duo Halleroed gave birth to this sophisticated, daring and immersive concept - our very first of its kind - crafted to surprise and enchant our clients while remaining profoundly true to the spirit of Schiaparelli.”

The boutique offers Harrods consumers an immersive experience to discover the Schiaparelli universe, showcasing the brand's tailoring, evening wear, signature ready-to-wear designs, and accessories in a series of Surrealist rooms.

Schiaparelli boutique at Harrods Credits: Schiaparelli

Highlights include a jewellery room reminiscent of an Art Deco bathroom clad in hand-cut, hand-installed Venetian gold glass mosaic, with a marble bathtub filled with jewels, in a nod to surrealism and theatricality.

There are also three separate rooms showcasing the brand’s spring/summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection, alongside a shoes and accessories room. The boutique also has a ‘boudoir’ tucked away offering a private VIP lounge, followed by a bedroom complete with bed and fireplace, embroidered artworks and mirrored panelling.

Schiaparelli boutique at Harrods Credits: Schiaparelli

Simon Longland, director of buying - fashion at Harrods, added: “At Harrods, we are committed to curating a fashion offering that celebrates creative vision, craftsmanship, and exclusivity.

“Schiaparelli’s expanded presence within our first-floor womenswear space reflects the growing demand from our clients for design that is both daring and refined. Daniel Roseberry’s unique approach to storytelling and silhouette continues to resonate deeply with our global clientele, and we are proud to be the Maison’s exclusive home in the UK.”