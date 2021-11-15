Schiaparelli unveils pop-up concept at Dover Street Market

French luxury label Schiaparelli has opened a pop-up concept at Dover Street Market (DSM) in London, Los Angeles and New York, highlighting its autumn/winter 2021 collection.

The pop-up, designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry with bureau Betak, features a “special offering” of the label’s autumn/winter 2021 collection, including a selection of denim pieces, parkas and knitwear, as well as the brand’s coveted accessories pieces, handbags, and oversized jewellery.

At Dover Street London and Los Angeles, the pop-ups have an edit of the Schiaparelli ready-to-wear creations, while at Dover Street Market in New York, the product offering focuses on the Schiaparelli surrealist jewellery and exclusive accessories, such as the brand’s renowned body part jewellery which was not previously available outside of the Salon Schiaparelli in place Vendôme.

Image: courtesy of Schiaparelli

Roseberry said in a statement: “Schiaparelli—the woman and the Maison she founded - always blurred the lines between art and fashion, between reality and fashion, between abstraction and figuration.

“Therefore, it felt only right that here, I paid tribute to Elsa Schiaparelli and her inimitable aesthetic with these sculptural display pieces inspired by her, as well as by Alexander Calder and Alberto Giacometti. Here is the body rendered both recognisable and not, flesh rendered in metal to remind us both of the fragility of the human form - and its infinite expressiveness and durability.”

Image: courtesy of Schiaparelli

Delphine Bellini, chief executive of Schiaparelli, added: “Dover Street Market has always been a fascinating place, with a unique creative energy and a community spirit that is unrivalled. It’s daring and often disruptive take on fashion, art, culture and retail experimentation makes DSM so unique, and this philosophy aligns beautifully with the roots and values of the Maison Schiaparelli. Both DSM and Schiaparelli share a common desire to offer customers the most exceptional pieces and inspirational shopping experiences.”