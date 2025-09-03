Schiesser plans 25 new stores in Europe by 2027

Underwear manufacturer Schiesser aims to open twenty-five new stores in Europe by 2027. This was announced by Schiesser CEO Sonja Balodis in Thursday’s edition of the "Südkurier". Schiesser is very well-balanced across all its distribution channels. "We sell around half of our products directly to customers through our one hundred and ten of our own stores or through our website. The rest is sold through stationary retail."

Balodis has been at the helm of the Radolfzell-based underwear manufacturer since March 2025. Currently, 80 percent of the clientele are "between forty and sixty years old", she said. To increase brand awareness, Balodis announced a marketing offensive. "Schiesser needs to catch up in terms of its external visibility."

The company has been owned by the Israeli textile group Delta Galil since 2012. In the 2024 financial year, Schiesser grew and "generated over 200 million euros in revenue", Balodis went on to say, according to the report. This represents a significant increase on the previous year. This development continued in the first half of 2025.