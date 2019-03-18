Schiesser to handle P.J. Salvage distribution in Europe

Underwear brand Schiesser has taken over the European sales activities of lifestyle brand P.J. Salvage. Both companies belong to Delta Galil Group. P.J. Salvage’s products can be ordered via Schiesser’s sales operations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Romania, Hungary and Slovenia, with immediate effect.

Founded in California in 1995 and acquired by Delta Galil in 2015, P.J. Salvage is best known for its luxury sleepwear and loungewear. Schiesser was established in 1875 and integrates Delta Galil’s portfolio since 2012. Its collections blend craftsmanship with timeless aesthetics.