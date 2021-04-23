Schuh and New Look to offer simplified returns service with InPost

Schuh and New Look are the latest retailers to partner with e-commerce delivery company InPost to offer their customers an ‘instant returns’ service.

Shoppers from the retailers can now send back items by just using a QR code on their phone at an InPost locker and drop the parcel off, eliminating the need to print a label at home or at the drop-off point.

InPost, which already partners with brands including Missguided, Boohoo and JD Sports, said the paperless solution is particularly appealing to a younger, more tech-savvy generation.

According to recent research by the company, 30 percent of people do not have access to a printer at home, rising to almost half (44 percent) of people aged 18-34. Two-thirds (66 percent) of this age group said they would prefer to use a code that can be scanned on their phone than print a label.

New Look CEO Nigel Oddy said the solution “not only gives customers a locally convenient option, but also offers a more sustainable way to process returns”.

InPost announced in January the roll-out of digital receipts across its UK locker network.