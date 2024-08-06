Schuh expands retail park portfolio in Liverpool

Footwear retailer Schuh has expanded its retail park portfolio with a new store at Liverpool Shopping Park to meet customer demand for ‘destination shopping’.

Located three miles from the city centre, Liverpool Shopping Park is set to be the biggest retail park in the city and expands Schuh’s North-West region estate, which currently trades from 10 stores.

Schuh Liverpool Shopping Park Credits: Schuh

The new opening is the retailer’s latest adult and kids hybrid concept, presenting collections by brands, with sportswear showcased in a gender-neutral format, to deliver a shopping experience that “fosters self-expression”. Brands include New Balance, Nike, Ugg, Kickers, and Dr Martens, alongside Schuh's exclusive own-label range.

The store also highlights Schuh’s move towards the increased use of mobile payment devices and the removal of cash desks, with payment being via mobile transactions at the point of sale to create a frictionless customer experience.

Schuh Liverpool Shopping Park Credits: Schuh

Neil Partington, chief retail officer at Schuh, said in a statement: "We go where our customer goes and the retail park ‘day-out’ style of shopping offers a great opportunity for customers to spend longer in our store and establish that much-needed connection.

“Our existing strengths such as our welcoming and inclusive in-store environment, stellar customer service and unrivalled product offering will only be amplified in a retail park environment.”

Schuh is one of the leading fashion footwear retailers with over 120 stores in the UK, Ireland and online, selling more than 80 brands alongside their own label collection.

Schuh Liverpool Shopping Park Credits: Schuh

Schuh Liverpool Shopping Park Credits: Schuh