Schuh launches nationwide sneaker hunt

Footwear retailer Schuh is celebrating its 40th birthday with a nationwide sneaker hunt giving players the chance to win more than 40,000 prizes.

Running from September 6 to 20, Schuh has hidden QR codes in its stores and cities, along with hero activity in five locations in the form of digital shoeboxes via AR technology to win prizes such as holidays, surf lessons and free trainers for a year.

Players can access the game online or via a QR code visible in-store or featured on digital OOH sites across the UK. They can also use their mobile phones to access an interactive map to help locate the hidden digital shoeboxes within the key locations - Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and London.

The motivation behind the sneaker hunt was to give something back to the community, explains Schuh in a press release, while also offering an experience to encourage students and families to adventure outside and have fun, as part of its Mental Wellness key purpose pillar.

Alice Cleary, chief marketing officer at Schuh, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be launching the Schuh Sneaker Hunt to reward our community in a fun and inclusive way. PHD Manchester worked closely with us to create an innovative experience, allowing everyone the chance to take part, explore their city and local stores and hopefully be rewarded with a prize in doing so.”

The sneaker hunt campaign will be live across social, OOH, video display activity within Reddit and Twitch and gaming platforms including Roblox.