Schuh opens new standalone kids store in Manchester

Footwear retailer Schuh has opened its second standalone kid's concept store at the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

The newly designed kids’ concept offers a custom ‘mini me’ experience of the main Schuh store design concept, with shoes presented in a gender-neutral layout, moving away from the traditional girl and boy categorisation, which Schuh states fosters self-expression.

The Schuh Kids store is located next door to the footwear brand’s existing store on the upper level of the Trafford Centre and is fitted with tactile fabrics and fun furniture for mini shoppers, as well as visually stimulating displays and an interactive gaming station.

The store opened just in time for ‘back to school’ shopping and is stocked with classic Dr. Martens and school favourite Kickers, with many styles now available in vegan options and its exclusive Schuh own-label range, which offers footwear starting at 25 pounds.

Donna MacLeod, kids operations manager at Schuh, said in a statement: “Opening a new store always causes a certain amount of anticipation but even more so when it means we can be neighbours with our existing Schuh store. This standalone store will allow us to deliver a shopping experience for our Manchester customers that is totally dedicated to kids', making schuh the go-to destination for children's shoes all year round.”

Zoe Inman, centre director at the Trafford Centre, added: “We’re delighted to welcome schuh Kids to Trafford Centre this month. Following the success of the existing schuh store, the new kids’ standalone is an incredible growth opportunity for both schuh and the centre, bringing both loyal and new customers to the Northwest.”