Schuh outlines plan to reopen stores in UK and Ireland

Schuh has announced plans to reopen its stores in the UK and Ireland and says it has seen an “encouraging start” with its two Channel Island stores reopened over the past two weeks.

A further three stores in Ireland opened on Monday, while the remaining - as well as the majority of stores in England - will reopen on 15 June. All stores will initially operate with reduced trading hours.

All reopened stores feature added health and safety measures including PPE provided for staff members, hand-santiser stations, an enhanced cleaning regime and a cap on shopper numbers.

Additionally, all returns will be quarantined for 72 hours before rejoining stock and all shoes tried on but not purchased will be disinfected.

The company did not say when its non-UK/Ireland stores would reopen.

“The Schuh management team will continue to monitor the situation and will update any safety measures in response to any changed guidance. Stores reopening is critical to Schuh’s recovery plan so every decision taken is very carefully considered and plans will be constantly reviewed to ensure they are working,” the company said.