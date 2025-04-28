Schuh to bring refreshed retail concept to new Scottish flagship

Footwear retailer Schuh is set to open a new flagship store in Edinburgh, Scotland, where it will also introduce a refreshed retail concept and a collaboration with sneaker brand Asics.

Due to open in May, the new 5,500 square foot store will be located on Level 1 of the Galleria at St James Quarter, sitting alongside Boots and Moss. The site will house Schuh’s latest store concept, featuring digital screens, a redesigned layout and updated product displays, among other new features, each intended to “ensure each visit is seamless”.

Upon opening, the store will be unveiled in collaboration with sportswear brand Asics, which will offer “an immersive, wellness-inspired retail experience” associated with the label’s ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ concept. The multi-sensory experience will be driven by ambient soundscapes, warm lighting and an interactive breathwork guide.

In a release, Neil Partington, chief retail officer at Schuh, said: “Scotland is at the heart of schuh – the birthplace of the business. Edinburgh, in particular, has always been a pivotal location for us, as the city where it all began. St James Quarter offers a prime opportunity to showcase our bold retail approach. With a curated selection of must-have brands and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Schuh remains the go-to destination for footwear shopping in the capital.”