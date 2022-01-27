Scotch and Soda expands China retail network

Dutch fashion brand Scotch and Soda has expanded its retail network in China with the opening of its first flagship store in Shanghai’s Xintiandi district.

The store opening is part of the brand’s growth strategy in the market, for which it has stated plans to continue this expansion over the next few months.

Additionally, it has announced two more stores will be opening in Beijing Sanlitun and Shanghai’s Reel shopping destination, bringing the brand to a total of five stores in the country by mid-2022.

The recent opening follows the launch of Scotch and Soda’s first digital store on China’s Tmall in autumn 2021, the brand’s first commercial initiative since it began operating in the country in summer.

“Our new Shanghai flagship store marks an important step in our expansion and growth strategy in China,” said Scotch and Soda’s CEO, Frederick Lukoff, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing more brick-and-mortar locations in key cities this year and provide a multi-channel experience to customers in this promising new market for the brand.”

The new store will mirror that off the brand’s identity, which revolves around a ‘Free Spirit’ concept inspired by the liberal thinking of its home base, Amsterdam. Warm colours and bright accents, placed alongside lighting installations, aim to inspire both store visitors and passers-by, while bespoke features mirror that of its initial store designs.