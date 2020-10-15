Scotch Corner Designer Village makes two senior hires

Scotch Corner Designer Village, an under-development shopping centre set to open in the North of England, has announced the appointment of Sarah Hodkinson and Patrick Hanson-Lowe to its senior management team.

The retail and leisure destination was initially due to be completed by summer 2020, however, due to delays caused by Covid-19 the outlet will not open until spring 2023.

Hodkinson has been appointed as retail director and will use her knowledge of the outlet sector to develop the scheme’s leasing strategy. More recently, she was the leasing executive of Sheila King International and has previously worked with Realm and McArthurGlen.

Hanson-Lowe has been appointed as the marketing director and will use his experience in the industry to direct strategic local and global brand marketing and PR of the outlet and leisure destination. Prior to this role, he has worked for Gucci, Jigsaw and PRL.

Simon Waterfield, developer and co-owner of Scotch Corner Richmond LLP, the company heading up the shopping centre, said in a statement: “As well as building an impressive retail and leisure destination for people who live in, visit and travel through this part of the UK, we’re creating a strong team that brings know-how, impressive track-records and extensive experience to the project.

“Sarah and Patrick have great experience in the outlet market and will work alongside Ian Sanderson of Sanderson Leisure and Retail (SLR), the market leaders in leisure-based outlet market asset management.”

Scotch Corner Designer Village will comprise 92 units with a gross leasable area of 250,000 square feet.