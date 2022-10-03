Scotch & Soda continues European expansion with new stores

Amsterdam-based fashion and lifestyle brand Scotch & Soda is continuing its retail strategy and expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region with the opening of two new stores in London, and one in Copenhagen.

The brand opened a store in Old Spitalfields Market, and a flagship in Covent Garden in London, alongside a new flagship store in Copenhagen’s Amagertorv square. The openings are in addition to the 31 stores the brand has opened globally since January 1 this year.

Frederick Lukoff, chief executive of Scotch & Soda, said in a statement: “The opening of our new stores in London and Copenhagen, two of the world’s most attractive fashion retail destinations, represents an important milestone for our brand.

“As our retail network maintains its growth momentum, we are happy to expand our presence in these key cities, with flagships that can showcase Scotch & Soda’s full universe and collections, inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam.”

Image: Scotch & Soda; London Covent Garden store

Scotch & Soda opens two stores in London as it continues to expand its retail network

The Scotch & Soda in Covent Garden, London, is 2,690 square feet and spans five storeys on Long Acre. The store houses the brand’s collections for men, women and kids, as well as its accessories, footwear, eyewear, beauty, and the soon-to-be-launched bodywear line.

While the store located in the Old Spitalfields Market spans 1,302 square feet across two floors and carries the brand’s menswear and womenswear collections, as well as its accessory lines, including footwear, eyewear, beauty and bodywear.

The opening of the Scotch & Soda stores in Covent Garden and Old Spitalfields Market brings its portfolio of brick-and-mortar locations in the UK to four.

The flagship in Copenhagen marks the brand’s second in the city and is part of its strategic plans to expand its retail presence in the Nordic countries. Located in Amagertorv, one of the oldest squares in central Copenhagen and part of the Strøget pedestrian zone, it houses Scotch & Soda’s menswear, womenswear and kidswear collections, as well as its accessories, including footwear, eyewear, beauty, and its soon-to-be-launched bodywear line.

The Amargetorv location marks one of the largest European Scotch & Soda stores outside of the Netherlands, spanning 3,982 square feet across two floors.

Since the beginning of 2022, Scotch & Soda has opened a store in Italy (Milan), as well as new locations in the Netherlands (Rosendaal), France (Lyon, Rennes, Rouen, Sainte-Maxime, Pau and Besançon), Germany (Frankfurt, Cologne and Augsburg), Austria (Vienna) and Sweden (Malmö). While in the US, the brand has opened locations in key cities including Washington D.C., Boston, Detroit, Scottsdale, Atlanta and San Antonio.

Scotch & Soda has also recently opened locations in different regions of the world, in countries such as China (Shanghai and Beijing), South Africa (Johannesburg), Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), Israel (Tel Aviv), and the United Arab Emirates, with the opening earlier this month of the brand’s fifth store Dubai, in the upscale Mall of the Emirates.