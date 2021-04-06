Scotch & Soda opens largest store to date in Den Bosch, the Netherlands

Scotch & Soda has opened a new store in the city of Den Bosch in the Netherlands, the Dutch fashion retailer’s largest store to date.

Located in a former theatre built in 1919, the three-floor store spans 510 square metres of selling space and carries all the brand’s lifestyle collections, including womenswear, menswear, kidswear, footwear, eyewear, fragrances, as well as its premium denim line “Amsterdams Blauw”.

It is also one of the first stores to be designed in line with the company’s new “Free Spirit” store concept announced earlier this month as part of a broader rebranding.

The new location is conceived as “a social as well as retail space”, featuring a bespoke bar, dedicated family fitting room, and a reservations-only lounge with a private dressing room will be available.

The store opening comes amid an accelerated store expansion strategy. Also this month, the company revealed plans to open 15 new stores and 12 new shop-in-shops over the next six months, adding to its existing retail network of 225 stores and 161 shop-in-shops.

The expansion will span key markets across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, and will see the introduction of a new “Free Spirit” store concept that highlights its new brand identity.

Scotch & Soda already opened two Dutch stores this month, one in Utrecht and the other in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands in Leidschendam.

“This week’s opening is a pivotal moment in our history despite the obstructive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our current retail performance,” Scotch & Soda CEO Frederick Lukoff said in a release. “It will remain fundamental to connect with our customers one-on-one in stores, in combination with all the growing digital distribution channels, in order to offer the best possible experience to our customers in the future.”