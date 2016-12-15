Scotch & Soda roll out new denim shop-in-shop 'Amsterdams Blauw' to the UK

- Vivian Hendriksz |
-
London - Amsterdam denim brand Scotch & Soda is set to roll out its new denim shop-in-shop concept 'Amsterdams Blauw' across the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, France and Italy.
The new bespoke denim shop-in-shop concept, which was first launched in the Netherlands earlier this year, will house the brand's seasonal denim collections as well as a branded display space for Scotch & Soda's Never Out of Stock fits and washes.
"The new shop-in-shop stands out for the same bespoke feel: each fixture crafted from carefully sourced and combined materials including natural oak wood, powder-coated steel and elegant, blanc glass shelving," said the Dutch label in a press release.
The new shop-in-shop concepts consists of three furniture fixtures which can easily be customized to suit nearly every retail environment. This includes a tall browser unit with a hanging rack, a desk featuring glass shelving and casing as well as a open shelving unit for showcasing additional stock.
Scotch & Soda did not specify which department store or specialty retailers in the selected countries would be the first to open the new shop-in-shop concept.
Photos: Courtesy of Scotch & Soda
