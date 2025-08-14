Scottish indie Attic Clothing shutters after 24 years

Long-standing Aberdeen indie store Attic Clothing has announced it will be shuttering after 24 years. The company announced the news on its Instagram page, where it said the decision came with “mixed emotions”.

“This decision was not made lightly, but as we turn the page to a new chapter, we want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who walked through our doors, supported our small business, and helped make this journey so special,” Attic’s post read.

The team added: “Your loyalty, kindness and friendship have meant the world to us. Whether you came in for the perfect outfit, a thoughtful gift or just a friendly chat, you became part of our story – and for that, we are truly grateful.”

Attic Clothing was co-founded in 2001 by brothers Adam, Craig and Richard McLaughlin. It became known for its mix of established labels and emerging designers for men, making it a staple of its home base on Union Street.

In 2003, the business expanded with the launch of an online store and continued to grow into 2005, when it opened its second store in Inverurie. By 2007, its Aberdeen location underwent a significant transformation, later unveiling a larger, 4,000 square foot store design that was later nominated and won a number of awards.

Attic’s closure comes amid lengthy roadworks on Union Street, which have obscured visibility and accessibility to the local stores. Speaking to the Press and Journal in May, Adam McLaughlin said the retailer’s Aberdeen store saw a weekly 40 percent decrease in trade since the work began, forcing the company to reduce staff levels and express uncertainty over the future.