Scottish retailers call for reform and support

Scottish Retail Consortium is warning that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will accelerate job losses, as it calls for a national retail strategy to support the sector ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections on May 6.

The trade body has published a 34-page manifesto where it reports that around 13,000 jobs were lost from the industry between 2014-2018, along with 3.48 billion pounds in annual turnover, figures it expects to “worsen” as the full impact of 2020 becomes clear.

The Scottish Retail Consortium explains that the retail industry is Scotland’s largest private-sector employer, providing almost a quarter of a million jobs, pays over a fifth of business rates and accounts for one in every eight new firms.

With the current crisis facing the industry, the trade body is calling on the next Scottish Government to implement a Scottish Retail Strategy, which includes a policy moratorium for one year after the suppression of the Covid-19 virus to allow businesses to recover.

Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale said in a statement: “This Holyrood election comes as the industry hits the very apex of the current retail revolution. Covid has accelerated the existing trends in retail: including driving customers towards digital, weakened demand, and put retailers under unparalleled pressure. Last year saw the worst ever retail sales figures, a six-year peak in shop vacancies, and shopper footfall slump by a third.

“Retail was already in a difficult position before 2020 and Covid, with ever high property and people costs combining with complex, intrusive, and often contradictory policies exacerbating weak economic growth.”

Other recommendations in its manifesto include reforming the business tax system and a firm timetable to substantially lower the headline business rates poundage, more flexible Retail Modern Apprenticeship Frameworks and reform of the Flexible Workplace Development Fund, as well as a collaborative approach with retail to tackle climate change.

Lonsdale, added: “The next Scottish Government and MSPs will have to respond to this reality. A more coherent approach to the industry led by a retail strategy which protects ordinary consumers and provides a competitive tax system will provide a framework that can help retail to recover.

“The choices made by the next Parliament come at a pivotal moment for the industry and its 230,000 workers. The right reforms will let retail evolve to play a vital role in the road to economic recovery after Covid. Conversely, if the opportunity is lost then there could be severe consequences for businesses and communities across Scotland.”

Image: by Alana Harris on Unsplash