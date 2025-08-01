Seafolly to open debut US flagship store in Corona Del Mar, California

Australian swimwear brand Seafolly is set to open its first-ever flagship store in the United States as part of its retail expansion.

Slated to open on August 7 in Corona Del Mar, California, the opening comes as Seafolly continues to invest in strengthening its brick-and-mortar footprint. Located at 932 Avocado Avenue, the brand selected this particular location for its debut US store because the neighborhood “immediately resonated” with Seafolly.

The area is best known for its golden beaches, welcoming spirit, and love for the coastal lifestyle, all of which epitomize the brand’s energy. In addition, the plaza is located in a prime area that aligns with Seafolly’s values and commitment to offering quality products.

“Expanding into the US is a natural progression for Seafolly as we aim to bring our iconic Australian beach lifestyle to a global audience,” said Brendan Santamaria, CEO of Seafolly, in a statement.

Interior of Seafolly's debut US flagship store Credits: Seafolly

“Opening our flagship store in Corona del Mar marks a significant milestone for us and presents an exciting opportunity to connect with new and existing customers who share our passion for coastal living, effortless style, and premium swimwear. We look forward to becoming a part of the Corona del Mar community.”

The brand currently operates a series of stores across Australia and Singapore. Over the years, Seafolly has built a strong wholesale presence across the US in retailers including Nordstrom, Revolve, and Everything But Water.

Founded in Australia in 1975, Seafolly is known for its bright, colorful yet laid-back designs. The brand has grown steadily over the years, gaining a global fan base due to its unique, quality beach designs. In 2020, Seafolly briefly entered into administration due to the “crippling” financial impact of Covid-19, and was later sold in 2023 by private equity owner L Catterton to Bondi Brands Group in a deal that was valued at 70 million dollars.