Seasalt Cornwall launches new sustainable concept store

Clothing brand, Seasalt Cornwall, has opened a new sustainable concept store in Norwich at the end of August.

The new Norwich store reduces the carbon footprint by more than a third compared to other existing Seasalt shops as it uses UK sourced materials that can be moved, reused and repurposed.

In the store, all the decor has been chosen for its sustainable features. The fabric is made in Yorkshire from wool that is biodegradable, natural and renewable, the flooring is made from 100 percent renewable energy and the use of birch faced plywood, which is made from FSC certified wood, is used throughout.

Seasalt CEO, Paul Hayes, said in a statement: “We fully recognise that physical shops are no longer simply selling spaces but have taken on an important role as places to bring our brand to life for our customers, offer experiences, innovation and an unrivalled level of service.

“We are always keen to become an integral part of the community where our shops are located and we’re enjoying welcoming the Norwich community through our doors. We’re delighted to have unveiled our first sustainable Seasalt concept store here and we’ve received a very positive reaction from customers.”

Seasalt was the first clothing retailer to be awarded the Soil Association GOTS certification for the use of organic cotton.