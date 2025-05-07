Seasalt launches new loyalty scheme

Cornish clothing brand Seasalt has launched a new customer loyalty programme, which will reward customers with a new points-based scheme.

Seasalt Rewards is the British retailer’s new omni-channel offering, replacing the traditional stamp card model in UK Seasalt stores with a digital mobile wallet card, to elevate the brand experience for customers.

The new scheme will reward with points for all purchases, providing more personalised experiences and communications designed to increase engagement and retention of both in-store and online UK customers.

Shoppers will earn points on every purchase, with no minimum spend required, and points can be redeemed on future purchases. 100 points is worth 5 pounds.

Seasalt Rewards card Credits: Seasalt

In a statement, Seasalt said the scheme will be easy to use and will benefit “all customers fairly”. Existing stamp card users can transfer their accrued stamps to the new system until the end of June 2025.

Additional perks include birthday gift vouchers, exclusive offers, competitions and early access to sales.

Amy Thom, chief marketing officer at Seasalt, said: “We have listened to what our customers have been asking for through our Voice of Customer programme and we’re delighted to meet and exceed their requests through the launch of Seasalt Rewards.

“When our customers speak, we listen. Our valued brand fans are integral to the success of our business and this enhanced loyalty scheme will bring rewards and experiences to our customers that are representative of our Seasalt brand.”

Seasalt is a multichannel retailer with 75 stores across the UK and Ireland, along with two US stores, and an online business. It also has hundreds of stockists across the UK and Europe, including partnerships with M&S, Next, QVC and Zalando.